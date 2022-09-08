 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No Monsoons in Climate Change?

My studies in Environmental science took many college credits to fully understand the intricacies of the atmosphere. So, I have to ask what studies did the letter writer take that would make it difficult for them to understand why the monsoon would still occur with Global energy increase (aka Global warming or Climate change”? The atmosphere can “boil” just like a pot of water and right now it is the “early” stages of heating. So yea there is still ice on the planet and some places are still experiencing “normal” weather. But by the time it would meet their criteria for admitting the climate change is real 90 percent of the human race would be dead and the other 10 percent would be wishing they were. The frog probably thinks the water is cozy warm until it passes out.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

