Letter: No more riots, lootings, or burnings

When I do not get my way, I may become unhappy - but I do not riot, loot, or burn. Do you?
I fear that whatever the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial now ongoing in Minneapolis, the nation will be subjected to another round of riots, looting, and burning.
That's depressing. Why do so many people feel that they can act out their frustrations so destructively?
Personally, I condemn as unacceptable and punishable both the riots, lootings, and burnings around the USA last summer in Democrat-led cities including Tucson, and the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters.
Only the latter appears to be resulting in punishment for numerous rioters.
Why have last summer's rioters gotten away with their crimes?
Overall, what must be done to prevent future rioting, looting, and burning - by anyone, in a country under the rule of law?
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.