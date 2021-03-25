 Skip to main content
Letter: No more Sociopaths in (the) Whilte House
Clearly, Mr. Rasmussen is cherry picking historical facts regarding various leaders. Pinochet squelched the communist overtake of Chile and created an economy, which was and still is the success model for South America (We lived there). He did not ruin Chile as Mussolini did in Italy. Perhaps Mr. Rasmussen could add such sociopaths as Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao to his list of demented people who killed millions of their citizens. Should we add Xi who is killing the Uygurs? Mr. Rasmussen is so blinded by his hate of Trump that he cannot accept historical truths.

IHOR KUNASZ

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

