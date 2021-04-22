Letter: No more votes for Sinema

I've been feeling confirmed by the many letters and op-ed that have appeared in the STAR recently expressing disappointment in the performance (and that is indeed what it is) by Kyrsten Sinema. My experience with her is that I sent her an email urging her to vote down the filibuster and what did I receive in return? Boilerplate and pap about the history of the filibuster. No thanks. This is insulting and cavalier.
Ms Sinema seems more content to perform a role (as did our former fake president) rather to to act responsibly, authentically. I expect our leaders to fully justify their positions in a meaningful, analytic, professional manner and not simply have their staff toss off something I could read in any history book. Isn't that why we pay their salaries? Additionally, I'm neither interested in her costumes nor her lifestyle. I can't wait to vote her out. She is an embarrassment to Arizona -- and not the only one at that!
Robert Kafes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.