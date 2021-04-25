Letter: No need for additional State

There is no question the residents of Washington DC lack the same representation in our federal government as citizens of the 50 states enjoy. There is also no question most DC residents, being heavily employed by the government, tend to vote for Democrats. Thus, it is no surprise the Democrat party is attempting to use this current inequity to gain additional power in Congress and primarily the US Senate. They would do this by making Washington DC a state.
It is not necessary to create an additional state to resolve this issue. The district could simply be annexed by one of the two adjacent States of Virginia or Maryland, or even divided and portioned between those states.
This strongly suggested solution is made to support President Biden’s promise of “unity”.
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.