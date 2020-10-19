 Skip to main content
Letter: No new Supreme Court justice this year
Letter: No new Supreme Court justice this year

Senators Sinema and McSally should not vote to replace Justice Ginsburg this year. I think that it is best to let the next US President choose the next Justice. Furthermore, for their well being, it's best to wait because several GOP senators have tested positive for COVID-19. I don't want our senators to get sick, although they may have already been exposed, being close to Trump and his office.

I support our system of government, which includes checks and balances. The Senate should strongly consider putting the current executive branch in balance with the people's presidential election that is underway.

No Supreme Court Justice vote until the end of the presidential election.

Inez Duarte

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

