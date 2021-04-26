 Skip to main content
Letter: "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW"!
After the Chauvin conviction B.S. (Basement) Biden says: "No one is Above the Law". Does he include himself and his Son, Hunter Biden in that category? He certainly should be charged with a Felony for threatening to hold back Monies from an Officer of Ukraine who was to investigate the Company who his Son, Hunter Biden, was on the Board of Directors, and whose son, Hunter took monies from the Mayor of Moscow for political favors. YES, they both should be investigated for their connection with China, including accepting money. Yep, Mr. Biden, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW". Now have YOUR A.J. enforce YOUR WORDS.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

