I agree with Merrick Garland that no one is above the law, not even former Presidents. Consider the fact that a former President was indicted on multiple felony counts of illegal possession and retention of government documents, including classified documents. He was also charged with obstruction of the investigation into illegal document retention and possession.

Consider the fact that he was arrested at dawn, cuffed, and fingerprinted. A mug shot was then taken just like any other criminal defendant. Until formal arraignment, he was detained and spent a night in jail. At his arraignment, because he was considered a flight risk (a rich man with his own private passenger-size jet), bail was set at 50 million dollars, and his passport was taken. Moreover, travel beyond Florida was restricted, and a gag order was imposed which prohibited any discussion of his indictment. The former President was treated just like any other criminal defendant because no one is above the law in America.