Letter: No Pardon, No Way
Re: the Dec. 11 letter "Biden should pardon Trump."

This letter, written by a self-described “liberal Democrat” who urges Joe Biden to pardon Donald Trump, using Gerald Ford’s pardoning of Nixon as his model. This “would be a win for Biden and the country” since a Trump pardon would “turn down the heat” and “mollify half the nation”.

Really! So that’s how you deal with thugs and bullies—“mollify” them!

Trump is a career-long liar and grifter who only escaped conviction for his high crimes and misdemeanors because of the cynicism, partisanship and cowardice of the Republican Senate.

Several of Trump’s loyal enablers have already been sent to jail for doing their master’s bidding (as also happened in Nixon’s time). Justice demands that Trump answer for his crimes. I, for one, don’t consider the Nixon pardon as anything but a blot on our history.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

