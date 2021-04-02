 Skip to main content
Letter: No 'Reasonable People.'
Letter: No 'Reasonable People.'

Sidney Powell, Trump's former attorney, is being sued by Dominion Voting System for making false claims about the integrity of their product.

Her attorney's are stating her election conspiracies about Trump weren't factual. And because they weren't, their defense is 'no reasonable person believed what she said.'

From the beginning Democrat's didn't believe what she said, but Republicans did,. Still do. It's why they keep recounting votes. Don Quixote would be proud of them.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

