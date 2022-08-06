 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No Religion in the Dobbs Opinion (7/27/2022)

  • Comments

As a retired Tucson attorney, the above letter either totally misses the boat (ignorance) or is a bad joke (willful falsity). The six SCOTUS Justices supporting Dobbs may be tools of the far right, working for them, but they are not stupid. They know the Constitutional separation of state and religion precludes their openly basing Dobbs on religion, so they attack Roe v. Wade as badly decided and construct a new legal "test" to determine what rights Americans have under the Constitution. There is no basis found in the Constitution for this new "test", created to remove rights from Americans that were recognized long ago. Reading the Constitution under this new "test" is a frozen and literal reading, making the Constitution a dead document, and not the living document that our evolving country needs. Ruling that a person begins life immediately upon conception is truly a catholic belief, long held by the Catholic Church, and it is contrary to many other religions. That is why Dobbs is all about religion.

People are also reading…

Steve Cox

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News