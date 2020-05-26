Letter: No Return to Normal
View Comments

Letter: No Return to Normal

With the re-opening of the economy, many people are expecting a return to “normal.” It’s not going to happen. First, the borrowed stimulus money will have to be repaid. There are only two ways to do this: cutbacks in government programs and/or increased taxes. Republicans are going to fight tax increases and Democrats are going to fight cutbacks, but they both will have to come to some kind agreement, and whatever they agree on will adversely affect all of us for years to come. Second, many jobs are not coming back. Restaurants and small businesses (and some large businesses) are going into bankruptcy never to return due to new dining and shopping protocols. Expect unemployment to remain high for quite a while. Whatever party wins the election in November will have a lot of work to do to get us out of this mess. So far, neither party seems to have a viable plan.

Jeffrey Bryant

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News