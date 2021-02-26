 Skip to main content
Letter: No Room for Hate
Letter: No Room for Hate

A writer recently stated that the she left the Democratic Party because they were haters. As a grassroots volunteer and active member of the Democratic Party I have yet to work alongside a hater. The people I know are too busy advocating for election reform, women’s rights, affordable healthcare, living wages, quality public education, environmental protections, humane treatment of immigrants, and racial equality. They give endless hours of their personal time. There is no room for hate because they stay focused on changes that will benefit all citizens and protect our democratic processes. Members of different political parties may not see eye to eye on every issue, but hate accomplishes nothing.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

