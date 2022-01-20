Letter: No Shame

Re: the Jan. 18 letter "History repeating itself."
I must echo Carl Bosse’s letter of January 18th. As a young man studying history, I could not understand how a country as educated and modern as Germany could succumb to the rantings of an anti-Semitic psychopath. A mad man. Within the past few years, I have seen this phenomena play out in our country. When truth and fact are ignored, when lies are accepted without question, when people follow demagogues blindly, when logic and common sense are overruled by bombastic actions and mendacity – our country is in jeopardy of becoming a failed state. I pledge to do what I can, but we all need to get on board or we may lose our country.
Carl Foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.