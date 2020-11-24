 Skip to main content
Letter: No Shame
Letter: No Shame

Today it seems people are blatantly lying, making up false conspiracies, trumpeting outrageously false beliefs, and generally denying obvious and verifiable facts. How can educated people in responsible positions continue to humiliate and demean themselves in full view of contradictory facts. Shame is defined as: humiliation or distress caused by the consciousness of wrong or foolish behavior. It is obvious the people espousing these lies have no shame. Shame is the angel within us that makes us do the right thing. I cannot imagine a worse trait than to be without shame.

C.B. foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

