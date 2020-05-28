Letter: No State Bailouts
Senators Sinema and McSally along with Congresswoman Kirkpatrick should oppose a federal bailout of state debts and unfunded pension liabilities irrelevant to the Coronavirus.

It is illogical to follow the meme to rob Peter (i.e. fiscally responsible states such as Arizona) to pay Paul (i.e. fiscally irresponsible ones). Bailing out Paul sets a bad precedent and further incentivizes irresponsible policies by Paul. Instead of bailing out Paul, Paul should be incentivized to cut wasteful spending and balance the budgets. Peter should continue to be fiscally responsible,

States should not take advantage of the pandemic to try to cover up and rectify historic fiscal spending irresponsibility.

Jack Tirrell

Foothills

