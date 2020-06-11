Letter: No Statesmanship
Letter: No Statesmanship

This tweet provides more proof that Donald Trump does not value our country, democracy or you: “'Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,' tweeted Trump, who also moaned about the times she has opposed him."

“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”

He doesn’t care if the candidate is “bad”? S/he just needs a pulse?

Revenge instead of statesmanship. His willingness to oust an experienced senator who is respected by other Republicans, illustrates his dangerous vindictiveness.

Let’s oust him and his minions.

Elizabeth Beyrer

Green Valley

