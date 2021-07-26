Letter: No Support

Re: the July 17 letter "Can no longer support Fox News."
This letter represents the misguided thinking of the herd who are prone to just repeat the local hot subject without any supporting facts. The writer does not state a single case of “propagation of lies”. I watch Fox News as well as other main-stream media, and find different content. Many items presented on Fox are merely ignored by the media squad , CNN, MSNBC NPR, NBC, CBS, etc., if the content is not in keeping with the Dems ideology. Not reporting or obscuring the facts does not make the problem go away. Look at the southern border case in point.
I think if we all took a calming breath and broaden our scope slightly, everyone might find getting along is rather pleasant.
Donald Flood
Green Valley
