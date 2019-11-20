I have voted for Democrats and Republicans in elections for 70 years and if I were to support this president I would have to accept: John McCain was no hero, denigration of gold star parents, making fun of a disabled person, publicly calling people demeaning names, lying and distortions, cancellation of healthcare for millions, approval of extramarital affairs, extortion, cheating on income taxes, believing Putin over the US intelligence service, the North Korean dictator is lovable, allies can be abandoned, foreigners may interfere in our elections, a witness may be intimidated, outing the whistle blower and the subverting of our constitution.
To accept this and more I am rewarded with a big steel wall and a few pieces of silver dribbling down from the 5 percent who control most of our wealth. Impeached or not I cannot support this man for another term ,his deficiencies far outweigh his attributes. .
John Kuisti
West side
