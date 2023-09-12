Former President Donald J. Trump cannot stand for nomination for another term. If he and millions believe he won the 2020 election he was then, according to him, elected. He did not have to be sworn in nor serve to be ineligible for a third term. The constitution merely states “shall be elected.” Article XXII of the Constitution, Section 1, states “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” So, if he won, no third term.