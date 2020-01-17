Letter: No Time For Due Process

It is up to the House of Representatives to investigate and, if deemed appropriate, send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial. It is not the responsibility of the Senate to run a second investigation. If there is no known value for the "new" witnesses named by Senator Schumer there is no reason for the Senate to call them for a "fishing expedition".
The House should have subpoenaed the witnesses and, upon assertion of Due Process rights, gone to the courts for enforcement. It affirmatively chose not to. By subsequently claiming (in the second Article), the demand for Due Process in requiring a court order for testimony was itself an impeachable offense of "obstruction" is an extreme stretch of the imagination. The judicial branch of government exists for such determinations.
I personally find it demeaning to the process, that no legal citation was provided for the "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" claimed to be criminally violated.
Henry Rosenbaum
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.