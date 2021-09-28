Letter: NO TIME FOR FAINT HEARTS

Gingrich introduced America to ugly hate politics which Trump honed into our most gruesome political era since the Civil War.
We suffered through the toxic Trump presidency managing to sidestep his last-minute coup attempt.
The Constitution and our cherished democratic republic survived those gruesome four years thanks to the awakening of the slumbering giant of the American spirit and its devotion to the rule of law.
Purveyors of ugly hate politics, lick their wounds and lust to return to power, lurking in the wings plotting another insurrection to overthrow the Constitution, sowing hatred and division, to impose an autocracy.
Frustrated and frightened political pundits, who lack the insight of crystal-gazers, gnash their teeth and wring their hands as they vainly strive to postulate our future under gray skies and fail to conjure optimistic predictions.
Don’t stumble into that quicksand. Instead, resolve to join with other patriots to prepare to fight tyranny and protect our democracy.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.