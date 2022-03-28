 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No to Daylight Savings Time
View Comments

Letter: No to Daylight Savings Time

  • Comments

The so-called “Sunshine Protection Act” is another example of ignoring the science. Yes, it is not good to keep switching times twice each year. But, we should remain permanently on Standard Time. Morning light is important to our mental health and the maintenance of our body’s natural circadian rhythms.

Whereas many would enjoy an “extra hour” of light in the evening, many will not benefit while driving to work and school in the dark. Work schedules are not all 9 - 5. We should not legislate for the convenience of some while ignoring the natural rhythm and the work/life schedules of many. Morning light is just as important and varied during the year as evening. Leave it at Standard Time. (And, we tried Daylight Savings time in Arizona… It was not pleasant.)

Katy Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News