Letter: No to Daylight Savings Time

The so-called “Sunshine Protection Act” is another example of ignoring the science. Yes, it is not good to keep switching times twice each year. But, we should remain permanently on Standard Time. Morning light is important to our mental health and the maintenance of our body’s natural circadian rhythms.
Whereas many would enjoy an “extra hour” of light in the evening, many will not benefit while driving to work and school in the dark. Work schedules are not all 9 - 5. We should not legislate for the convenience of some while ignoring the natural rhythm and the work/life schedules of many. Morning light is just as important and varied during the year as evening. Leave it at Standard Time. (And, we tried Daylight Savings time in Arizona… It was not pleasant.)
Katy Brown
Midtown
