Letter: No to Nuclear Arsenals

Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine is a reminder that attacks by any country equipped with nuclear armaments –the US, Israel, India, Iran, France, Pakistan, North Korea, China and of course Russia—are real and present threats to peace and stability worldwide. To assure continuity of the human race, nuclear arsenals must be disassembled. And we should be wary of hostile aggressions by any nuclear powers: Israel against its own Palestinian population, China against its Uyghur citizens, India against its minority Christian and Muslim populations, the US/NATO and its shared responsibility for prolongation of the present war. These regional disturbances, as we see, can suddenly erupt into the unthinkable.
Laurie Melrood
West side
