Letter: No vaccine for stupid.

As a nonagenarian, the issue of invalid Catholic baptisms leaves me bewildered. Baptized Lutheran as a baby seemed to be justified while going into young womanhood. Being raised in a Catholic neighborhood and as a young adult and contemplating marriage with a Catholic and always having an interest in the Catholic Faith, I converted and was rebaptized into the Catholic religion.
As time passed, raising a large family, overcoming issues of the time, my interest found me in a different element of religion, I converted to a Fundamental Religion which required a full immersion baptism.
Being a bible reader and "fact finder", I still have many unanswered questions, which of these baptisms didn't do the job?
I now find that continuing what I have always believed to be true religious teaching;
feed the hungry-clothe the naked- shelter the homeless, love your neighbor as yourself maybe my sorry butt will be saved.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
