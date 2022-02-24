 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No vaccine for stupid.
As a nonagenarian, the issue of invalid Catholic baptisms leaves me bewildered. Baptized Lutheran as a baby seemed to be justified while going into young womanhood. Being raised in a Catholic neighborhood and as a young adult and contemplating marriage with a Catholic and always having an interest in the Catholic Faith, I converted and was rebaptized into the Catholic religion.

As time passed, raising a large family, overcoming issues of the time, my interest found me in a different element of religion, I converted to a Fundamental Religion which required a full immersion baptism.

Being a bible reader and "fact finder", I still have many unanswered questions, which of these baptisms didn't do the job?

I now find that continuing what I have always believed to be true religious teaching;

feed the hungry-clothe the naked- shelter the homeless, love your neighbor as yourself maybe my sorry butt will be saved.

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

