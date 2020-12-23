Letter: No Vaccine, no service

People are wearing masks because they have to.....go to the market, public stores.....etc.
If you want vast majority of our public to get vaccinated, use the same criteria....proof of vaccination or no services.....
In Peru, in order to use banks, you need proof that you voted....they get almost 100% compliance. And, don't give me this excuse about violating your rights....wearing a mask as a commercial use requirement is here and working....we have a model for getting people vaccinated....use it!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
