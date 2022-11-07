Letter: No war on oil

Recent letters have promoted the notion that President Biden and the Democrats are waging a “war on fossil fuels and oil companies.”

These letters never mention climate change so it’s possible the authors don’t know about it.

The way I see it, Biden & Co. are attempting a careful and economically responsible transition from fossil fuel to non-carbon emitting energy sources.

They are keeping their eyes on the prize, which is to lower the level of atmospheric carbon - the cause of climatic changes we are now beginning to experience.

A safe level is 350 (or fewer) parts per million. Currently, we’re at about 415 and rising.

Biden and the Democrats are trying to secure a livable home for our grandchildren and future generations but it’s a difficult task when so many of our citizens are concerned only with the current price of gas.

Greg Lewis

Midtown