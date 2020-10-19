 Skip to main content
Letter: No War with Iran
Some folks say the phrase “October Surprise” is outdated. Yet even if we dare to think nothing can surprise us anymore, one action would rank as untenable: going to war with Iran. I am a member of the Friends Committee on National Legislation Tucson Advocacy Team who values peace and diplomacy. I ask fellow citizens and our Representatives to consider how catastrophic initiating military conflict would be during this pandemic and election cycle. Tensions with Iran are escalating. However, Congress can stop war from happening. There is growing bipartisan support for an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021 to prohibit military action against Iran without congressional authorization, except in response to an attack on the U.S. or its armed forces. Negotiations about this amendment are happening now and I urge our members of Congress to support it. If peace is important to you, please call your Representatives to ask for their support.

Kristine Bentz

Catalina

