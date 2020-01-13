Letter: No War With Iran

I'm deeply concerned with President Trump's decision to assassinate Qassim Suleimani. While Suleimani was apparently aggressively acting against the interests of the US and despite the recent killing of an American contractor, this assassination of an Iranian general is naturally being seen as an act of war on our part against Iran.
I fear Trump is taking us into a war with Iran and that should not be undertaken without first getting the formal support of Congress. I want to make it clear to Senator Martha McSally, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, I do not support our going to war with Iran. It was a mistake for Trump to dismantle the previously negotiated nuclear treaty with them and this latest action is heading us into a war that will only further unsettle an already dangerously unsettled region.
Patricia Mentz
Catalina
