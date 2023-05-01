Tucson AZ, it's the year 2050 after many years of warnings! People are moving out of Arizona, water rationing is in effect! Water is turned off at Midnight, Pools are emptied, Housing values are at a all time low, people are leaving their homes at a all time High!! Many homes in Tucson are empty, a 3 Hundred thousand home is selling for 50, ooo or less, or just vacated!! The Fascist Republican Party is blaming the Democrats, even though the GOP has controlled the state for year's, denying there was no water shortage!!! Oh by the way, gas is $11.00 per gallon!! This is not the Twilight Zone! This could happen if the World doesn't nuke each other by then!!