Letter: No win situation?

Re: the Feb. 26 article "No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store."
I am amazed at the articles such as "No checkout needed Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store" and about stores going to automation. Okay this will give a CEO more money but it takes a consumer out of the equation. The replaced cashier or sales person or whoever cannot buy a car, a house, all those things that keep our economy and the future going. Of course, this 'displaced' employee might find another job but can they, will they?
Whatever automation brings to our lives it also is taking something away. Our humanity!
Judith Hubbard
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.