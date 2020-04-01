Letter: Nobel Prize for truth to power
Letter: Nobel Prize for truth to power

Dr. Anthony Fauci should receive the Nobel Prize for his steady, honest responses during the Coronavirus 19 pandemic. In numerous press conferences, he has had to clarify comments by President Trump and other administration errors about the virus and its treatment. He has spoken truth to power over and over again, a beacon of honesty and medical fact in each case. No doubt uncomfortable correcting the President, Dr. Fauchi continues to spread accurate medical advice to the American public, one of the few such sources. Along with the many heroic efforts by the medical workers throughout the nation, Dr. Fauci has the best interest and care of sick patients in mind. The Nobel Prize is the perfect reward for such stellar performance.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

