Letter: "Nobody told me'

A number of commentators appear to be surprised, even shocked, at claims that President Trump was not aware of the plot by Russian intelligence agents to pay a bounty to Afghan militants for killing American soldiers.
What, really? When we're talking about a man who didn't know what happened at Pearl Harbor, didn't know that Britain is a nuclear power, didn't know that Finland is an independent country, and didn't know there were no airports in America in the eighteenth century?
Viewing this in the context of the vast sweep of Trumpian ignorance, no one could reasonably expect him to be aware of something he would only have learned about if he had actually read his daily intelligence briefs.
George Hearn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
