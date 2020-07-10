Letter: "Nobody told me'
View Comments

Letter: "Nobody told me'

A number of commentators appear to be surprised, even shocked, at claims that President Trump was not aware of the plot by Russian intelligence agents to pay a bounty to Afghan militants for killing American soldiers.

What, really? When we're talking about a man who didn't know what happened at Pearl Harbor, didn't know that Britain is a nuclear power, didn't know that Finland is an independent country, and didn't know there were no airports in America in the eighteenth century?

Viewing this in the context of the vast sweep of Trumpian ignorance, no one could reasonably expect him to be aware of something he would only have learned about if he had actually read his daily intelligence briefs.

George Hearn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News