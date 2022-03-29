Letter: Nomination Hearings

The GOP members on the Senate Judiciary Committee are a disgrace to the country, to their office, and to the SCOTUS confirmation process. Their pathetic attempts to smear the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Jackson and distort her impeccable record is unconscionable and appalling. Jackson is one of the most qualified SCOTUS nominees to come before this committee in decades. Her record speaks for itself and in is line with dozens of federal justices confirmed by these very same GOP hypocrites.
Instead of trying to confirm a nominee that will help restore the tarnished reputation of a Supreme Court that has become hyper political, these Senators showboated and grandstanded for their far-right base and their media outlets. Shameful!
Supreme Court Justice Jackson will restore legitimacy, integrity, ethics, and fairness to the Court. And thank goodness her spouse never supported the violent mob attack on the US Capitol or advocated the overthrow a duly elected President and legitimate election process like Justice Thomas’s wife did.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
