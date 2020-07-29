Letter: Nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize
View Comments

Letter: Nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize

I would like to nominate all the mothers who participated in the Wall of Mom’s action taking place in Portland OR. With the actions of the Federal officers brought in to Portland against the wishes of the local government adding fuel to the fire of protest, it is thru the courage and dedication shown by these women that we should remember that we as American citizens do have the right to peaceful protest. And they have shown the hypocrisy of the Federal government under the Trump administration to use brute force to quell the protests. These women are doing what we as Americans are all about and that is practicing and defending freedom that the US Constitution provides. And for those protestors who are prone to violence, remember that the Wall of Moms are there as a (defender of) and reminder that PEACEFUL protest in times of social unrest is an American right and obligation.

Frank Flasch

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News