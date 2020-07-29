Letter: Nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize

I would like to nominate all the mothers who participated in the Wall of Mom’s action taking place in Portland OR. With the actions of the Federal officers brought in to Portland against the wishes of the local government adding fuel to the fire of protest, it is thru the courage and dedication shown by these women that we should remember that we as American citizens do have the right to peaceful protest. And they have shown the hypocrisy of the Federal government under the Trump administration to use brute force to quell the protests. These women are doing what we as Americans are all about and that is practicing and defending freedom that the US Constitution provides. And for those protestors who are prone to violence, remember that the Wall of Moms are there as a (defender of) and reminder that PEACEFUL protest in times of social unrest is an American right and obligation.
Frank Flasch
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
