Letter: Non-Partisan Covid

COVID 19 is neither Republican or Democratic issue, it is a medical issue. At least it should be. Medical issues should rely on science. Most of us agree but think that both sides have made it political. To make it worse the President and his followers announced that the media was slanted. The sides were chosen, and this virus became political.
Luckily, the public found an impartial, apolitical source. Dr. Fouci was introduced and addressed medical issues and refrained from stating any political feelings. The result, as evidenced by national polls is trusted by the on the virus by the public.
Yesterday I read an article that discussed COVID differently. Search and read the article written by Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The article discusses the virus as a diseases, it is absolutely not political.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
