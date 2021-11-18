Letter: NON VAXXERS

Please give my profound sympathy to Mr. Hewes who lost his wife on Nov. 10th. My late husband passed on Nov. 4th of 2015. (long before Covid), & I still miss him every day!
YES! The NO vax folks have won. -Sadly, we will never reach 'herd immunity,' which I find totally appalling!
Unfortunately, in this wealthy country, we have more $$ than intellect with all of those who consider politics more important than their own health as well as the health of others (including innocent children)!
My partner who is 82, & I @ 75, have both been successfully treated for cancer. We are nervous as hell to risk going out in crowds due to the current surge in cases & continuing deaths. Even one death is far too many!
Congratulations 'NON vax folks! You have won! Does it feel good to know that people are STILL dying?!!!
Janice Campos
Foothills
