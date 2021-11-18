 Skip to main content
Letter: NON VAXXERS
Please give my profound sympathy to Mr. Hewes who lost his wife on Nov. 10th. My late husband passed on Nov. 4th of 2015. (long before Covid), & I still miss him every day!

YES! The NO vax folks have won. -Sadly, we will never reach 'herd immunity,' which I find totally appalling!

Unfortunately, in this wealthy country, we have more $$ than intellect with all of those who consider politics more important than their own health as well as the health of others (including innocent children)!

My partner who is 82, & I @ 75, have both been successfully treated for cancer. We are nervous as hell to risk going out in crowds due to the current surge in cases & continuing deaths. Even one death is far too many!

Congratulations 'NON vax folks! You have won! Does it feel good to know that people are STILL dying?!!!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

