Letter: “Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis”

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."
I appreciate how my believer friends and neighbors find comfort in their faith and their religion. I am happy for them. As for myself, a nonbeliever, I have to look to the facts and science. I have to accept them and work with them. What works for me, personally, is to look to my belief in the golden rule and to take action accordingly. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, Treat others as you want to be treated, in whatever words the thought is expressed or wherever they come from, they are needed more than ever. This thought put into action will move us ALL forward to a brighter day.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
