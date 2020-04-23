Letter: “Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis”
View Comments

Letter: “Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis”

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."

I appreciate how my believer friends and neighbors find comfort in their faith and their religion. I am happy for them. As for myself, a nonbeliever, I have to look to the facts and science. I have to accept them and work with them. What works for me, personally, is to look to my belief in the golden rule and to take action accordingly. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”, Treat others as you want to be treated, in whatever words the thought is expressed or wherever they come from, they are needed more than ever. This thought put into action will move us ALL forward to a brighter day.

Diane Uhl

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News