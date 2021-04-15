Letter: Noncompliance to lawful police commands

The Tuesday, April 13 issue of Nation and the World front page articles: The George Floyd articles throughout the year not once stated that Floyd complied with lawful police commands. The second news article regarding the police shooting of Duante Wright; again noncompliance of a lawful police command. The third article re the shooting of a high school student in a Knoxville, Tenn. school; yet again noncompliance of a lawful police command. What in the world is going on that there is absolutely zero respect for police officers doing their lawful jobs of maintaining law and order. Has our society and family ethics deteriorated so as to allow this behavior to perpetuate?
LOUISE NATH
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.