 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Noncompliance to lawful police commands
View Comments

Letter: Noncompliance to lawful police commands

  • Comments

The Tuesday, April 13 issue of Nation and the World front page articles: The George Floyd articles throughout the year not once stated that Floyd complied with lawful police commands. The second news article regarding the police shooting of Duante Wright; again noncompliance of a lawful police command. The third article re the shooting of a high school student in a Knoxville, Tenn. school; yet again noncompliance of a lawful police command. What in the world is going on that there is absolutely zero respect for police officers doing their lawful jobs of maintaining law and order. Has our society and family ethics deteriorated so as to allow this behavior to perpetuate?

LOUISE NATH

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News