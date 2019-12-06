Hasn’t anyone noticed? First, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, and second, Sen. Graham are trying to legitimize the President’s behavior by attempting to repeat it?

Current “ever-Trumpers” are calling for Congressional, Government investigational into “the Bidens”. So now it will be recognized that it’s OK, normal, and peachy-keen to use the power of the Federal government to investigate your political opponents.

Remember the John Birch Society tract titled “None Dare Call It Treason”?

Leonhard Goeller

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

