Hasn’t anyone noticed? First, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, and second, Sen. Graham are trying to legitimize the President’s behavior by attempting to repeat it?
Current “ever-Trumpers” are calling for Congressional, Government investigational into “the Bidens”. So now it will be recognized that it’s OK, normal, and peachy-keen to use the power of the Federal government to investigate your political opponents.
Remember the John Birch Society tract titled “None Dare Call It Treason”?
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
