Nonexistent compromise RE: July 14 article, “A Path Forward”.
Your supposition for Congress to work together is admirable.
But at least the last 16 years
proves otherwise. The Democrats
and Republicans now in Congress
have proved over and over again they
will not work together. As far as electing people from both sides who pledge to support legislation that the majority of the people want. They all lie. Just look at SCOTUS on abortion. The last 3 elected judges out and out lied about the existing law, which stood for 50 years and aid was established law, just to get confirmed.
Hal Brown
East side
