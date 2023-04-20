During the 1960's war in Vietnam, over 58,000 American soldiers lost their lives and our government just announced we want to strengthen our relations with that country, thousands of miles away, still Communist, still not particularly concerned with Human Rights. No American soldiers died in the Cuban Revolution of the 1950's. They too are a Communist country not too interested in Human Rights, and they are lass than 100 miles from our shore, yet we have no diplomatic relations with them, our neighbors and we don't want to even consider ending our blockade of their country. Something is very wrong (and hypocritical) about all of this!