Letter: Nose-holding for an enemy of democracy?

Re: the Sept. 21 article "Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate."
The author says he will "hold his nose" and vote for masters, whose public statements clearly demonstrate that he is a threat to democracy (despite his pathetic attempts to sanitize his position). You don't hold your nose and vote for such a menace. If you need to hold your nose, do so for mark Kelly who we know is a loyal American regardless of how you may disagree with him. Or don't vote at all.
The most ridiculous statement comes at the end of the article when the author says he would withdraw his vote if masters denies the election results.
Obviously, if masters wins the vote was fine; if he loses it was phony. By then it will of course be too late to do anything about him.
Larry Fleischman
Northeast side
