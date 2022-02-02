 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nostalgia can be Divisive
Letter: Nostalgia can be Divisive

Recently, I parked next to a pick-up truck in the parking lot of The Golden Goose in Catalina that had a flag-embossed bumper sticker that read, “I miss the America I grew up in.”

Immediately, it became a hot button for me, as the flag itself has become political. Was this a thinly-veiled reference to returning to a 1950s America with ethnic, racial, and sexual discrimination, a time when women could not make financial or medical decisions for themselves, and when domestic violence was considered “a family matter?”

Or did I misread the sentiment behind the bumper sticker?

I, too, miss some aspects of that earlier time (although none of the examples above): Walking alone safely, sending children to school without fear of gun violence, joining with all Americans being vaccinated for the common good, and driving without being flipped off because of my own bumper sticker.

It seems even nostalgia can be divisive.

Ashley Sweeney

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

