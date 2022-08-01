 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not A Christian Country

A Christian country is one in which Christianity is established in some manner under law. In England you had to be Anglican to work for the government. In Spain you had to be Roman Catholic. Most European countries have, or have had, a national church. In contrast the United States was settled and established by refugees from such places, often religious nonconformists who came here to escape persecution by the national church. We are not allowed, by our Constitution, to have any national church or national religion. All faiths, including Atheism, have equal standing and equal protection and no religious test may be applied. Every sect calling for this to be a Christian country is a minority sect. One third of the signatories to the Constitution were not Christians at the time. Some had never been. George Washington thanked Providence not Jesus for the Jew who fed his troops.

David P Vernon

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

