Letter: Not a debacle in Kabul

“It’s deja vu all over again.” Yogi Berra, catcher for the Yankees.
Those of you too young to remember, the exit from Viet Nam, the situation in Kabul is familiar and not so bad. Then airport was under fire planes could not land. At the U. S. Embassy, where the helicopters landed on the roof, there were Vietnamese pressed against the embassy wall and some scaling it trying to get to the U.S. helicopters. Many were people who had worked with the Americans or tribal people, the Hmong, were promised safety. Contrary to what we read now, it was a mess that left people vulnerable to retaliation and we still see its aftermath. For example, the Hmong are still in camps in Thailand, and those left in Laos are hunted.
Instead of a debacle, the exit from Kabul seems orderly compared with the mess in Saigon.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
