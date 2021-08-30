 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Not a debacle in Kabul
View Comments

Letter: Not a debacle in Kabul

  • Comments

“It’s deja vu all over again.” Yogi Berra, catcher for the Yankees.

Those of you too young to remember, the exit from Viet Nam, the situation in Kabul is familiar and not so bad. Then airport was under fire planes could not land. At the U. S. Embassy, where the helicopters landed on the roof, there were Vietnamese pressed against the embassy wall and some scaling it trying to get to the U.S. helicopters. Many were people who had worked with the Americans or tribal people, the Hmong, were promised safety. Contrary to what we read now, it was a mess that left people vulnerable to retaliation and we still see its aftermath. For example, the Hmong are still in camps in Thailand, and those left in Laos are hunted.

Instead of a debacle, the exit from Kabul seems orderly compared with the mess in Saigon.

Mary Sasse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News