Letter: Not A Dreamer

A recent Letter to the Editor stated that Abe Hamadeh was born during the time his father overstayed his visa in the U.S., thereby making him a “Dreamer” and, if DACA is ever overturned, he “will have to be returned to his “homeland” of Syria!”

The writer is obviously unaware that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside”. So Mr. Hamadeh is not a “Dreamer” but a U.S. citizen as he was born in Chicago.

There have been many attempts to rescind this amendment as many non-citizens and illegal border crossers specifically come to the U.S. to have their children born here, thereby making them U.S. citizens. In fact, there is a "cottage industry" to assist foreigners to do just that.

Suggest the writer check her facts in the future!

Warren Wright

Oro Valley

