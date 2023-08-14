Here we go again, advocating the “just say no” solution to human troubles. If only all those unmarried, promiscuous, young women would just take hold of their wanton proclivities for sinful sexual dissipation, the abortion problem would solve itself! Their selfish pursuit of lifestyle fulfillment beyond the scope of their primary biological mission cannot warrant reproductive freedom for its own sake. Clearly, the answer lies in chastity and marriage—as we all know that married women have no need for abortion.
A more compelling argument needn’t be sought for the separation of church and state than this moralizing counsel from the world according to Pastor Tom Hruska. Why do so many find it difficult to grasp that as biological beings sex is foundational to our orientation? Mother Nature is doggedly singleminded in her purpose. Unwanted pregnancy, contrary to this perversely self-restrained position, is more an inevitability than a reflection of profligacy. Relegating this intrinsic function of biological life to being simply a matter of self-discipline is delusional.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
