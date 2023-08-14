Here we go again, advocating the “just say no” solution to human troubles. If only all those unmarried, promiscuous, young women would just take hold of their wanton proclivities for sinful sexual dissipation, the abortion problem would solve itself! Their selfish pursuit of lifestyle fulfillment beyond the scope of their primary biological mission cannot warrant reproductive freedom for its own sake. Clearly, the answer lies in chastity and marriage—as we all know that married women have no need for abortion.