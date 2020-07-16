Letter: Not Above the Law

Once again the SCOTUS has ruled against the president's wishes. It was not a complete victory regarding the disclosure of the president's financial status past and present, but it is a reminder to him that he is not beyond reach, he is not above the law, he is not untouchable. This president has tried to buy his way through most of his life, he thought he stacked the court in his favor, but the individuals who serve the people in their position on the Supreme Court stand for justice, not him. There are still more decisions that need to be , nationally and in the New York district. It is a start in the right direction. Now #45 tweets today that it is "political prosecution, that it is not fair, courts in the past have given "broad deference" but not to me." How sad that the leader of our nation takes to social media to cry about not being treated fairly by the highest court in the nation.
VOTE in November.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
