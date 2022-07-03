Letter: Not All republicans Are Created Equal

Kudos to Speaker Rusty Bowers who testified before the January 6h Committee in Washington D.C.
Tuesday. He described in detail how he stood up to Giuliani and Trump who asked him to call a special
session of the House in order to invalidate Arizona’s certified Biden electors. He said if he had to
cheat he didn't want to win!
Kudos to Liz Cheney of Wyoming vice-chair of the Committee who has worked to uncover the truth
to support democracy, the Constitution, and the peaceful transition of power.
Compare these two to Congressman Andy Biggs who asked Speaker Bowers to sign a petition to negate
the certified electors. Or Paul Gosar who offered pardons to those who participated in the breach of the
Capitol. Or Mark Finchem who spoke at the January 5th rally in Washington to declare a
People are also reading…
stolen election and who was at the east entrance of the Capitol as the insurgents entered the building.
Remember these extremists when it’s time to vote again!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.